How Pete Carroll Continues to Evolve as a Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the oldest head coach in the National Football League, Pete Carroll, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him. Carroll has won on every level of football he has coached, and the Raiders' front office hopes he can do the same in Las Vegas.
Carroll noted that although he has undoubtedly gotten older, he stays busy doing various things that keep him sharp and ready for whatever comes his way.
"Well, what's going on outside of football that's fun for me is the class I'm teaching at USC and all of the opportunities to communicate and also to receive information from young people at school, as well as the people that have become part of that class too," Carroll said.
"It's an array of stars. Just a couple weeks ago, we were sitting there talking with Ted Lasso, and then the next week, we're talking with Steve Kerr, and couple weeks before that, we're talking with Deepak Chopra, and they were part of the course. And to see that exchange of that kind of an array of wisdom in the class I was involved with, I'm just like a kid in a candy store, it's just been so much fun.
Carroll believes being around several highly successful people from different fields helps make him a better coach. Carroll also hopes that it is understood that he has already started on his offseason plans for the team and is not taking the Raiders job lightly.
"So, I mean just with those people I mentioned, think of the array of perspectives. And so, I'm hoping that it'll be clear coming off this offseason for me, truly an offseason, that it hasn't been about sitting there just fishing at the river," Carroll said.
"I've done that too, but there was an opportunity for a tremendous amount of growth, and I can't wait to share stuff in the new outlet that I have and the things that have adjusted and all that. But the philosophy will stay the same, but the approach and the mentality and the nuances will be part of it."
