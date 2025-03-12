How Raiders Can Solve Their Most Pressing Issue
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the ball for most of the past two seasons. Their issues began when Josh Jacobs returned from his holdout. Jacobs returned to a new quarterback and offensive linemen, leading to a subpar season for all involved.
In Jacobs' final season with the team, the Raiders finished with the third-fewest yards per game, with Jacobs leading the way. With White and Alexander Mattison carrying the ball for most, the Raiders finished last in rushing yards, signaling a more significant problem.
The Raiders have started five running backs over the past two seasons and even more combinations along the offensive line. There has been little consistency on the Raiders' offense, with running back being one of the team's most impacted position by instability.
Las Vegas' inability to run the ball has also led to problems for the quarterbacks, but the struggles on the ground and could be alleviated by the Raiders adding a talented running back in either the NFL Draft or free agency this offseason.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports most recent mock draft has the Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty from Boise State with the No. 6 pick in the draft. Jeanty would give the Raiders a running back that could break games open and even work well with Zamir White.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is recreating the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas. Geno Smith is his quarterback once again after the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick the Seahawks' way. Now, he drafts his new Marshawn Lynch in Jeanty, a true bell cow fresh off rushing for the second-most yards in D-I history (2,601, just 28 yards behind Barry Sanders' all-time record)" Podell said.
The Raiders can make a splash by selecting Jeanty. However, they could also make a splash by selecting many other players in the draft. mainly Shedeur Sanders from Colorado. The new-look Raiders' front office has made a few moves in free agency .
Las Vegas must consider all options this offseason, as they look to rebuild a broken roster. The Raiders have plenty of talent already on the roster but needs to add more at the right positions.
