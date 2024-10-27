How Raiders G Dylan Parham is Helping His Teammates From the Sidelines
The best offensive lineman for this Las Vegas Raiders team has been right guard Dylan Parham. Parham has been the most consistent player for this Raider offense that has been struggling all year.
Parham was moved from left guard to right guard to help the rookies be next to a couple of veterans. He didn't miss a beat in that transition.
Parham started all games since being drafted by the Raiders up until last week. He was sidelined last week due to a foot injury and will be again this week.
Parham has been replaced by Jordan Meredith, who has been playing good football for the Silver and Black the last two weeks. Meredith has been taking on an important role and has been holding it down up front. This week will be a challenge for the whole Raiders offensive line as they face an elite defense and one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL in Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.
In the meantime, Parham is doing what he can do help his teammates prepare, acting as, essentially, another coach.
"Just trying everything to try to get back out there with my teammates and my brothers," Parham told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. " Obviously, we want to continue to be that unity throughout the entire offensive line and continue to stack weeks. But it is exciting to see Jordan get an opportunity to play. Some really good football. I am excited to see what he does."
Parham is doing a good job of teaching the rookies, who should eventually become the leaders of this line for years to come.
"Just trying to help them learn how to be the most consistent they can as possible," he said. "So, for me, I had little things going on between switching positions and not knowing I may come in at center this year. And then, been moved left and right. Not having no stability. I would say for them, just trying to find their niche. Like what it is that they are good at and then honing in on that as quick as possible. Because there are going to be a lot of things that all of us need to work on. There is not one player that is perfect in this game. There are going to be players that get beat. That is the name of the game. Just find out what it is that you do well right now and hone it down to the best of your ability."
