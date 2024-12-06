How Raiders' Run Defense Will Be Tested vs. Buccaneers
The Las Vegas Raiders' run defense has been a topic of conversation since the defense struggled against the run in the preseason. While the Raiders have gotten better against the run over the course of the season, it can quickly become an issue again if Las Vegas' defense is not careful.
This will be especially true this week when the Raiders face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and running back Bucky Irving. The rookie running back ran for a career high 152 yards last week against the Carolina Panthers.
“They do a good job of running the ball,” Graham said. “They've established an identity this part of the season, so you can see they are a run-first team, and they mix in the play-action pass. They have a quarterback that could get them in and out of good run plays and give them the right looks for the pass game. So, it's a good combination, and then they're solid on defense. So, to me, it falls right in line with what you would think with a defensive head coach. ‘Hey, make sure we can run the ball.’ And they got two backs that can run it."
While the Buccaneers have put together one of the best ground games in the National Football League, Graham noted that Tampa Bay is talented at many other positions on the offensive side of the ball as well.
“They got good O-line in terms of there's a mix of some youth and a little bit of experience, but relatively a younger group," Graham said. "So, you can see them being together for a while. It's the right combination. And then you count that with the receivers and the tight end, 88 [Cade Otton] is really coming on. I've been real impressed with him.
"Mike [Evans] is Mike. He is what he is, and he's a go-to guy for them. And after the hamstring injury, you can see they're really trying to get him involved with the offense. And it's good to see Shep [Sterling Shepard] out there playing. I was with him at the [New York] Giants, but they got a good mix. And the quarterback is the trigger man. He makes it go. And you can see how he has full command of the offense at the line of scrimmage, which is impressive to me.”
