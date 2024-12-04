REPORT: Can the Raiders Beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-10 after a heartbreaking loss on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday. While the Raiders lost their eighth game in a row, they arguably looked better than they did in any game this season, including their two wins.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for every Week 14 game. He believes Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell has the potential to play well again this week, against a beatable Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense.
However, Iyer believes the Buccaneers' offense will eventually wear down a formidable Raiders defense that will enter the game extremely shorthanded. Las Vegas missing many of their starters on the defensive side of the ball will likely be a determining factor in the game.
"The Buccaneers will plunder their fellow pirates in this rematch of Super Bowl 37," Iyer said. "Baker Mayfield will grind through his injury and lean on the run to set up the big pass plays. Aidan O'Connell can keep playing well against a beatable pass defense, but he will be operating in a one-dimensional attack in getting volume opposite Mayfield.
Iyer predicts the Buccaneers will cover the nearly seven-point spread on the game and beat the Raiders 27-17.
While their matchup against the Chiefs goes in the records books as a loss, it may have been the best game the Raiders have played all season. If the Raiders can nearly beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road, while not having many of their best players on the field, it is not unreasonable to think they have a chance to beat the Buccaneers this Sunday on the road.
As bad as the Raiders have looked at times this season, under the right offensive coaching, they have the potential to beat any team remaining on their schedule. However, whether or not they will get out of their own way long enough to actually secure a win remains to be seen.
The Raiders have not won in weeks, yet it is hard to deny the progress they have made since the bye week, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.