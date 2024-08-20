How Raiders' Tre Tucker Turned It Around This Preseason, Made Camp Woes a Distant Memory
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker feels "blessed."
The second-year receiver entered the Raiders' first preseason contest struggling through fall camp. Drops marred what some hoped would be big signs of improvement in Year 2. Then came the contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tucker had two big receptions on four targets, including a 44-yarder, to lead the Raiders in receiving yards with 73. Tucker's momentum seemed to be restored. Saturday's contest seemed to cinch it. Tucker again came up big for the Silver and Black.
Again, he led the Raiders in receiving with three receptions on six targets for 66 yards and an average 22 yards per reception. His long was 17 yards.
Chalk the rebound up to a year's worth of experience.
"Obviously, going into Year 2, I think things are different," Tucker said. "Way more relaxed and understanding like, when the ball goes in the year, just come down with it. I'm a big play guy, just continue to do that and do really well."
The struggles did not get to Tucker because, like so many players on this Antonio Pierce-led team, he is a competitor. He wants to win at all costs and be better. Maybe it helps that Tucker plays in an ultra-competitive wide receiver room with the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and an emerging DJ Turner.
Factor in that those aren't the only guys getting targets, either. The Raiders have three tight ends that have shown receiving prowess -- second-year tight end Michael Mayer, rookie Brock Bowers and offseason acquisition Harrison Bryant, who has looked good throughout the preseason as well.
A big credit can go to Tucker's work ethic this offseason, which he cited is a big reason for the turnaround.
"The things I've done this whole offseason kinda prepared me for now, and I won't say struggle in camp but you know I dropped the ball here and there," Tucker said. "It never really phased me because of the work that I put in, and I know what I've set out to do, and I'm very confident."
Tucker's performance is huge for the Raiders, a team looking to go vertical this season and spread the ball around. Tucker can play the slot or outside, thanks to his speed, and he is a crucial part of this Raiders offense as wide receiver No. 3.
