Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update No. 25: A QBs Been Picked
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders completed their fourth week of the 2024 NFL Training Camp tonight by losing to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason exhibition game.
Head coach Antonio Pierce decided earlier today that he had seen enough of the Silver and Black’s quarterback battle.
He, along with GM Tom Telesco and OC Luke Getsy, have named Gardner Minshew as the team’s new QB1.
Pierce described his decision earlier today saying, "I'm going to go ahead and start off, Gardner Minshew is going to be the starting quarterback this 2024 season. Myself, [Tom] Telesco, and Luke Getsy discussed it this morning. A lot of things went into it. It wasn't based off the last night. There's a lot of factors, so we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that's what we're going with. We support him, our teams behind it, our staff behind it, organizations behind it."
So what stood out to Pierce in his choice of Minshew? “Experience, the operation, the processing. The same thing we saw in practice, some of it showed up in the games. A lot of stuff we can get better at. I don't think anything here is a finished product but based off the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner [Minshew] gives us the best opportunity."
Our latest episode of the Las Veas Raiders Insider Podcast is our 25th update from training camp, as the Silver andd Black have picked a quarterback.
You can watch the entire podcast below.
