How Raiders WR Davante Adams's Situation is a BAD Look for the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders still have not resolved the Davante Adams situation. With weeks having passed since Adams requested a trade, things have now cooled down.
The top teams favoring to land Adams had major changes around their respective teams this past week. First, the New York Jets fired their head coach. The New Orleans Saints lost their starting quarterback, Derek Carr, former Raider and friend of Adams. With all that happening, the teams remain interested in landing Adams.
Another thing to think about on why the Raiders have not traded Adams could be the locker room distractions teams think they could have to deal with if they acquire Adams.
Adams has not played since Week 3, due to a hamstring injury. Every week that Adams remains on the Raiders' roster, they will have to pay him nearly one million dollars.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed how Adams's situation is a bad look for the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"As soon as you have got somebody more interested in their individual needs than the team, the team will suffer quickly," Schopp said. "It does not matter what level. And this is not a criticism of Adams. It is an absolute evaluation. He is saying, 'Hey, I do not want to be here anymore.' You cannot have one out of 53 guys doing that, especially when it is one guy of significance. Without it having an implosive effect on your team. ... What you see here is bad. This is not college football; this is pro football. Davante Adams is an asset of the Raiders. My interest is what do the Raiders do to protect that asset and get the most out of it?... Is there a wild card in play? ... What I do not like seeing here in the Raiders situation and across the sport is that you do not like seeing an individual put themselves in front of a team. If they do it once, they are probably going to do it again. That is when you start getting a reputation. That is why, as we see this sweepstakes for Davante Adams, there will be some franchises that are like, 'You know what? We do not want anything to do with that because we see the pattern here. With this specific play and his interests.'"
