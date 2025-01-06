How Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers Finished the Season on High Note
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a big performance in the last game of the season. Meyers did not go into the offseason quietly. He had nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. He also reached the 1,000-yard mark in a season for the first time in his career.
Meyers had another great year for the Silver and Black. He was the best receiver coming out of camp and this season he showed it off and all the work he has put in helped him reach a new milestone. He proved to be a real No. 1 receiver in the NFL.
"I am telling you, a lot of people's hard work that poured into me," said Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. "They made sure I knew. I have a great support system. Especially, on the team too. So, they made sure I knew what was going on and I just had to thank God in that moment because I would not be here without him."
The team made sure that Meyers would have a chance for his milestone in the final game.
"That is honestly the biggest part about it all. This was a group effort. This is not just me, going out here running routes, asking for the ball. A lot of people wanted me to get that. So, it is for all of us, and we are going to celebrate this whenever we can ... That is my favorite moment. Just the guys, realizing this was a group effort man. A lot of people kept me motivated. A lot of people kept me pushing man. It is all of us. We deserved this ... I am grateful more than anything. I just know everybody who supported me this whole way and I know they are happy right now."
Meyers also talked about the impacted that head coach Antonio Pierce had this year.
"Shoutout to AP. Because he kept the guys motivated, even when you are losing so many in a row. That is hard as a professional. That is hard as a competitor in general. So, AP just did a great job this year in keeping us going and like an understanding what the goal is at the end of the day."
