How Shedeur Sanders Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough go this 2024 season.
So much so that many in Raider Nation are ready to look beyond this season and focus on the future. Thankfully for those fans, the Raiders could have an exciting offseason on the horizon.
The Raiders are 2-5 with many tough games ahead. That could secure them a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. For a team needing upgrades at several positions, acquiring assets is the way to go.
If the Raiders land at the top of the draft, they could be in prime position to select their quarterback of the future. Landing your franchise quarterback is the best way to kick off a rebuild.
The Raiders could be interested in Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Son of NFL Hall of Famer and Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders, the young quarterback is paving his own path to football success.
Sanders has completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,268 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He spent two years at Jackson State under his father before transferring to Colorado.
At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Sanders has solid NFL quarterback size. He does not have a rocket arm or blazing speed, but he has elite command of an offense, excellent accuracy, and improved pocket navigation.
Last season, Sanders struggled to escape the pocket behind a poor offensive line. He was sacked the most out of any quarterback in college football. This season, his offensive line has still struggled, but he has done a better job of navigating pressure and evading sacks.
While he is a very talented quarterback, Sanders will have to improve as a leader. After the Buffaloes’ loss to Nebraska, Sanders seemed to put blame on his offensive line after he was sacked six times.
“I mean, how many times did [Dylan] Raiola get touched?” Sanders said in the post-game press conference, referring to the Cornhuskers’ quarterback not being sacked. “Of course, whenever you’re able to run the ball consistently, and whenever you’re able to – then that opens up the pass, you know? But you have to understand what your team is good at.”
Thankfully for Sanders, if he is drafted by the Raiders, he would have a much better offensive line that would allow him time to scan the field and find an open receiver. He is the best processor in the draft class.
Sanders throws a comfortable ball and can attack all three levels of the field. He may be the best pocket passer in the class and would bring a spark to the Raiders’ offense that has struggled this season.
The Raiders landing Sanders would bring excitement back to Raider Nation about the future. The first step of their rebuild would be complete.
