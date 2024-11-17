How the Raiders Can Fix Their Offensive Line Woes
The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few issues that have led to their 2-7 record this season. While their lack of consistent play at the quarterback position rightfully gets most of the attention, their deficiencies along the offensive line have caused equally as many problems.
The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after another disappointing showing from the offense in its last game before the bye week. The offense routinely underperformed under Getsy’s leadership, and a change was needed.
Scott Turner was promoted from the team’s pass game coordinator to the interim offensive coordinator position. After being promoted at the start of the bye week, Turner made good use of the extra week off.
"It was good. It was really valuable for me,” Turner said. “Guys got away. I didn't leave town. I came in a pretty decent amount. I spent some time with my family. But to answer both your questions, like what do I feel comfortable kind of changing or manipulating a little bit?
“That was big and kind of evaluating what we did well. Evaluate stuff maybe we didn't do well, and we want to kind of stay away from it. And then every game is different. I told the players it's eight one-week seasons. So, we're focused on Miami. We're all in on whatever we need to do. And then when that game's over, we'll reset and go on to the next one."
The Raiders’ offensive line has allowed the fifth-most sacks of any team this season. Turner feels the unit needs to improve most in communication.
"I think our focus has got to be on communication,” Turner said. “Like those guys got to communicate, and like I said, hopefully, we can get some continuity. We have had changing lineups there, and you're right. We've got some talented guys up front. And I think we got some guys that are young guys that are going to continue to get better.
“I think the more they play, the more they communicate, if we can make things – again, you can't just say we're going to be super simple because you've got to go try to make plays – but as much as we can walk that line, that helps those guys as well. Because when guys know what to do, that allows them to play fast, which builds confidence, and then you play better."
