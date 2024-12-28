How the Raiders Have Flourished in an Area of Weakness
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to force turnovers two out of the last three seasons. It has been one of the downfalls of a talented but banged-up Raiders defense.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham credited his defense with remaining dedicated to the goal at hand, even though this season has been a disappointing one. The Raiders defense has suffered numerous injuries to its starting lineup, but has continued to play well despite playing many rookies and players who have been in the league for less than three seasons.
"You got to think about these young men," Graham said. "That's why it's a privilege to be around them every day. They made decisions when they were probably freshmen or sophomores in high school that they wanted to get a scholarship to go play sports. They did that. Then they got to college, and you're dealing with 130 something colleges, plus 1-A level, plus the 1-AA (FCS), everybody's trying to get to NFL. And they made a decision one day when they were at drills at five o'clock in the morning with some coach yelling at them, they're like I want to be an NFL player, and they made that decision."
Although the unit has struggled to force turnovers again this season, they have forced a turnover three games in a row. This has helped a struggling Raiders gain extra positions and solid field position.
Graham noted the defense has emphasized forcing turnovers, which has led to the increase in the category. Las Vegas has forced six turnovers in the last three games.
"So, for me, when they get to this league and they get to this level, I tell them all the time, I'm amazed at how you guys can make decisions at such a young age," Graham said. "So, when they put their minds to do something, and really put their minds to do it, they could get it done. Again, when they put their minds to something, they've shown throughout their life that they can do that. So, whatever the meeting was, I'm not going to talk about that, you got to talk to Zay [Isaiah Pola-Mao] specifically. But when they put their minds to something, I mean, they've shown throughout their life, they could get that done. So, that's what they're trying to do."
