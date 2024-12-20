How the Raiders' Secondary Will Approach Another Stiff Test
The Las Vegas Raiders have been ravaged by injuries this season. No position group on their teams has been more negatively impacted by injury than the Raiders' defensive backfield.
Injuries to safety Marcus Epps and nearly every one of their starting cornerbacks at one point or another this season, have made it hard for the unit to gain any sort of chemistry. However, it has allowed multiple younger Raiders players to gain valuable playing time in what has become a lost season for the team.
The Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in Las Vegas. This matchup between two of the worst teams in the National Football League will likely play a significant role in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Las Vegas has lost ten games in a row and the Jaguars may be their last legitimate shot at a win this season. The Raiders must find a way to close out games on a stronger note.
That is especially the case this weekend when the Jaguars come to town. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham knows his unit will have its hands cut out on Sunday against rookie Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas.
"I mean, that damn school man, LSU. I mean, I don't know what to tell you. If my son, he doesn't play football now, but if he wants to play wide receiver, go to LSU, and then daddy will retire five years later. I mean, they're really good. They got a bunch of them; it's amazing. Because there's plenty of kids that have the athletic ability, the speed, you see all the numbers in the combine.
"But these dudes come here to this league, and they're just taking off, [Justin] Jefferson, [Ja’Marr] Chase, all these guys. I mean, [Malik] Nabers at the [New York] Giants. I mean, they're really good players. I mean, I'm sure they're probably competitive with one another. I mean, for me, I remember Odell [Beckham Jr.], it probably started there, and then Jarvis Landry. I mean, I'm sure they got Twitter, a group chat, or whatever. I mean, they're probably competitive because they're raising the bar each yea,r and they could play. So, I think this guy's doing a good job. He's doing a really good job. Really good job."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE