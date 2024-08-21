How to Watch Preseason Week 3: 49ers at Raiders
It's hard to believe the final week of the 2024 NFL preseason is already here.
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to narrow down their roster, their third and final game of the preseason will be crucial for those currently on the border of making the team.
The Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers, a team they saw in last year's preseason when they handled San Francisco 34-7. The 49ers would go on to make it to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday, they will be back in the same building to wrap up their preseason.
Here's how you can watch Friday's contest:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Nevada
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST
NFL Network is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
Las Vegas won't be playing most of its starters on Friday, but there will still be plenty to watch for as those players on the bubble of making the 53-man roster will have one last opportunity to make a statement.
Friday's game will be the final chapter of a long offseason for the Raiders, who have taken every step they felt was necessary to get back to the standard of Raiders football.
It's fitting that the journey ends back home, as the Raiders spent much of training camp in Costa Mesa, California.
The Silver and Black will begin their 2024 regular season at SoFi Stadium, where they will take on their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, Sept. 8.
You can follow along with our live game thread throughout Friday's game, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
