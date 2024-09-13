How to Watch Week 2: Raiders at Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) already have what will be one of their toughest games of the season ahead of them when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) on Sunday.
The Raiders come off a 22-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a game in which -- for the most part -- the offense held the team back from pulling off the road upset.
Now, they look to avoid falling to 0-2 to start Antonio Pierce's reign as full-time head coach but will have to play a much cleaner game if they are to do so.
Baltimore enters the matchup coming off a Week1 loss of its own, having fallen to the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Opening Night.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: CBS
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST
CBS is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
The Raiders and Ravens last met in Week 1 of the 2021 season when the Silver and Black defeated Baltimore 33-27 in overtime.
The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series 8-4. The two teams have met just once in the postseason, way back in the 2000-01 playoffs the Ravens bested the Raiders in the AFC title game. They would go on to win Super Bowl XXXV.
Sunday's game will be the first time the Raiders face Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium since the club moved to Las Vegas. The two teams last met in Baltimore back in 2018 when the Ravens conquered the Raiders, 34-17.
Stay updated throughout Sunday's contest by following along with our live game thread.
