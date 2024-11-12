How Will Raiders Approach Having Top Draft Pick?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they expected in 2024.
Expectations were high after the Raiders finished the year strong under Antonio Pierce, who took over as the team’s full-time head coach following the second half of 2023. However, Pierce has been unable to recapture the magic from that nine-game stretch.
Because of this season’s failures, many members of Raider Nation are done caring about the 2024-25 season and are focused on the future of the franchise. The Raiders could be in for an intriguing offseason, considering the resources at their disposal heading into March.
If the season ended today, the Raiders would finish with the fifth overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Las Vegas finishes with that pick, it could consider many options to make the best decision for the franchise.
The first and most obvious choice is selecting a quarterback with their pick. However, quarterback scouting in the draft is a fickle process.
The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, who are slated to select in front of the Raiders, could also consider quarterbacks with their picks. Would the Raiders feel comfortable taking the third-best quarterback on the board if that is the case?
It depends on whether or not they feel that quarterback is the best player. If the Giants select Shedeur Sanders and the Titans select Cam Ward, would Las Vegas go with Quinn Ewers or Jalen Milroe simply because it is a position of need?
It is not a guarantee.
Another option could be trading out of that pick and acquiring more assets. Maybe another team feels it is in a position to select a quarterback high and can stash that player for a few years. The Raiders must address several positions, so acquiring more draft picks for more selections could be an option.
Whatever the Raiders decide to do, they must do so with the conviction that that decision is in the franchise’s best interest. They could be headed for a rebuild, and if they decide that is the best course of action, they must execute that rebuild correctly, or else they could set the team back for the next few years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.