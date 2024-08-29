How Will Raiders' Minshew Operate in Getsy's Offense?
The Las Vegas Raiders hope the addition of Gardner Minshew II at quarterback will spark their offense.
While Minshew does not take care of the football as well as Aidan O’Connell, who he beat in the offseason competition, his ability to push the ball downfield could result in big plays, something the Raiders’ offense needed.
The Raiders also brought in Luke Getsy to be their offensive coordinator this offseason after Getsy engineered excellent rushing offenses with the Chicago Bears.
As a former passing game coordinator, the Raiders hope Getsy can stabilize some of Minshew’s proneness to mistakes and make him a more consistent quarterback.
Getsy worked with Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers a few years ago. Can he get some Rodgers-esque play from Minshew?
Let’s examine Getsy and Minshew’s styles and see if they can mesh with the Raiders’ offense in 2024.
Minshew’s play style is well-known at this point in his career. He likes to take chances and can make plays when he escapes the pocket.
Quarterbacks that Getsy has worked with, like Rodgers, do not often put the ball in harm’s way as much as Minshew does. Getsy will need to work with Minshew and try to change how he approaches his decision-making in pivotal moments.
Getsy did not run much play-action in Chicago, but he could adjust that being in Las Vegas.
Justin Fields, Getsy’s quarterback in Chicago, attempted just 90 play-action passes in 2023, good for 20th in the league.
With the Indianapolis Colts, Minshew attempted 129 play-action passes, the ninth-most in the league. Will Getsy run more play-action in 2024, as it appears to be a strength of Minshew’s?
When it comes to the Raiders’ offense, the quarterback may not have to do too much. There are plenty of talented offensive players around Minshew, so he will not have to shoulder too much of a load and can let the playmakers make plays.
Getsy schemed an offense like this in Chicago, where Fields did not have to throw the ball too many times. He attempted just 370 passes, which ranked 23rd in the NFL.
There are some similarities between Getsy’s play-calling tendencies and Minshew’s play style, but there are also some significant differences.
The two will need to work together to find common ground as they attempt to be the best offense possible.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.