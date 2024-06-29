Howie Long on What Shaped Raiders Culture
Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long played on some special Los Angeles Raiders teams, including the one that won Super Bowl XVIII.
Long was one of the top players on the team when Al Davis was the owner, someone who is largely responsible for making the Raiders into the storied franchise they are today.
However, many factors contributed to the development of the Raiders' culture. Long has applauded current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for revitalizing that culture.
Long joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed what helped shape the Raiders' culture.
He largely credited Davis for helping create it.
“He [Davis] was the smartest, by a wide margin, football mind of any owner in football,” Long said. “He knew everything about the game. Could draw up the game plan. He coached the Raiders to the single biggest turnaround when they first became a franchise. They went from winning one game to, I think, nine or ten games. It was a big turnaround.”
Long also said a major factor in creating the Raiders’ culture was not caring about a player’s background and just valuing who the player was on the field.
“We don’t care where you’re from in terms of personnel,” he said. “We don’t care if you’re from Eastern Maryland Shore, we don’t care if you’re from a historically Black college, we don’t care if you’re from Villanova. There was a type they wanted: big, strong, fast, tough. They had it in abundance. Cliff Branch, God rest his soul; he was such a great guy. I think he could still run a 4.4 at 65.”
Long also said guidance from older players was crucial. He listed two examples of older players taking him under their wing.
“I think it was the players and the older players bringing the younger players along,” he said. “Here’s Art Shell and Gene Upshaw, two offensive linemen who are whipping my a– early on, and while they’re doing that, they’re helping you out. They’re giving you guidance. Art was quiet. He didn’t talk a lot; when he did, people listened. I played with Art, and I played for Art, which was a unique experience. Gene was non-stop. He was just talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.”
Long also credited former players like Jim Plunkett, Chester McGlockton, Greg Townsend, Bill Pickel, Sean Jones, Ted Hendricks and many more for being large parts of the culture.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
