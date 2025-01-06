If Raiders Don't Take QB, Do They Build Around Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a bona fide generational weapon in tight end Brock Bowers.
The Georgia product might have a case as the best tight end in the NFL and his ability to make plays in the vertical passing game showed in a dominant, record-breaking rookie campaign. Throw in a solid No. 1 wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers, and the Raiders have solid targets in the passing game.
Should they add another top-tier talent to the mix through the NFL Draft, going the route of building an offense? Their chances to land their desired signal caller were greatly impacted by winning late in the season. And taking gamble on a quarterback they aren't sure of for the sake of drafting a quarterback likely won't happen with minority owner Tom Brady leading the way in the quarterback search.
The Raiders could choose the free agency route or stick with Aidan O'Connell as a bridge. That way, they build through the draft and give whoever ends up at quarterback a good foundation to operate from. Bowers, Meyers, and a top-flight first-round pass catcher might be the move.
The Raiders have a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Who could they use it on?
Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The likelihood that the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner falls to the Silver and Black is slim to none. But then, Bowers was considered a can't-miss talent and he fell all the way the Raiders at No. 13.
Hunter is electric on offense, and next to Bowers the Raiders' passing attack would get another layer of verticality. His contributions on defense would only sweeten the deal.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan is arguably the best wide receiver in the class. He racked up 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 receptions in 2024, earning All-American recognition and finishing as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver in college football.
He has the route-running, the explosiveness, and all of the tools to be a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver.
Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Tigers star had 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns en route to earning All-SEC and All-American honors. Burden is a massive deep threat, and he isn't a slouch with the ball in his hands either.
Burden's presence alongside Bowers and Meyers would make for a dominant trifecta.
