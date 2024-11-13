Injury-Riddled Defense Must Keep the Raiders in the Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most unpredictable teams this season. While their playing style may be unpredictable, the result has been far from such this season, as the Raiders sit at 2-7 and on a five-game losing streak coming out of the bye week.
The Miami Dolphins have been equally unlucky with injuries this season, which is why their 3-6 record resembles the Raiders’.
However, the Dolphins just beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to end their losing streak. The Raiders hope to beat the Dolphins to end their losing streak.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News believes the Raiders may be a good bet to upset the Dolphins. Or, at least cover the spread. The Raiders have not done many things well this season but Bender explains the Raiders have covered the spread as an underdog by a touchdown or more.
“The Raiders had a bye week to attempt to reconstruct a brutal season, and the Dolphins are working on a short week after Monday Night Football against the Rams,” Bender said.
“Las Vegas is 3-0 ATS as an underdog of seven points or more, and Gardner Minshew did not throw an interception in his past two starts.
“Miami will take advantage of Las Vegas' inability to run the ball, but this still feels like a one-score game.”
The Dolphins have started to get healthier and play better over the last few weeks. To make matters worse for the Raiders, much of what the Dolphins do well on offense attacks the Raiders defense's most significant weaknesses.
That is the case even with a fully healthy Raiders defense, which they currently do not have. Still, the Raiders defense has played admirably for most of the season, even while shorthanded.
While it will be fair to expect the Raiders' offense to struggle in their first game with a new offensive coordinator, their fourth offensive coordinator in less than two complete seasons, the Raiders' defense must continue to play the way it has so far this season to give the Raiders a chance to win.
