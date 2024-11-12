REPORT: Can the Raiders Keep Up with the Dolphins?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a challenging last few weeks. The Raiders have lost their last five games in a row and now travel south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It will be another difficult task for a reeling Raiders team that will still be without many of its best players.
The Raiders have an uphill battle in each of their remaining games this season. Bill Bender of The Sporting News believes the Raiders will likely lose their game against the Dolphins, but he is confident they can cover the spread.
“The Raiders had a bye week to attempt to reconstruct a brutal season, and the Dolphins are working on a short week after Monday Night Football against the Rams,” Bender said.
“Las Vegas is 3-0 against the spread, as an underdog of seven points or more, and Gardner Minshew did not throw an interception in his past two starts.”
Bender believes Las Vegas will keep the game close but eventually lose to the Dolphins by a score of 28-22. The Dolphins' win on Monday Night Football proved they are better than their record says they are.
The Raiders will have to play their absolute best football just to have a chance. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their best may not even be enough to remain competitive for the entire game.
Time will tell if the changes on the offensive side of the ball will make a difference.
“Miami will take advantage of Las Vegas' inability to run the ball, but this still feels like a one-score game,” Bender said.
The Raiders have had a week off to incorporate new offensive minds into the mix. While the Raiders’ roster still makes it difficult for them to field a competitive team, the Raiders still hope at least to put a more productive product on the field, even if they lose.
Las Vegas has eight games remaining in the season. However, it seems the team has already played the best football it can play. Firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was a start, but it may have been too little, too late for a Raiders offense and team with many more holes on it than any one coordinator or head coach could make up for.
