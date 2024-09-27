Insight Into the Raiders' Run Game Struggles
The only success the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has had in three games this season was one half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter in Week 2 in Baltimore.
Other than that, the Raiders' offense has no better close to good. This unit needs to be better if it wants to make a run to the playoffs this season. There are no excuses when you have talented weapons on your offense -- wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker, two young talented tight ends, Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers, and running back Zamir White. This Raiders offense has to do a better job of executing plays.
Adding to the offensive struggles is the Raiders' lack of a run game. The Raiders and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy brought a new wide zone running scheme for this Raiders team. So far it has not looked anywhere close to what we all expected. Going to week four we have to see an improvement in the run game for the Raiders.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about Zamir White and the Raiders' run game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The run blocking has been horrible," Carpenter said "Now, here is why you want to do this because it is important in a position like I have if you are going to make an opinion. ... There are a few reasons why I think the Raiders are struggling with the run game. That is a big deal because that is who they want to be. If that is your identity and they are not going to give it up, then you have to identify quickly what is going on. I do not believe in any way that Zamir White is the issue. ... Last year, the young man was one of the best running backs in the NFL once AP took over. ... I do think he needs to get his shoulders squared quicker. ... One thing that stood out to me was how poor the run blocking has been. ... Now, I think some of it is a change of scheme, but I like the wide zone. ... So, there is an adjustment to some of your players that were here before. ... You have to continue to work on it at practice. You have to be diligent. You do not panic three games into an NFL season. ... I think AP is 100 percent correct. I think some of it is a new scheme. But the other thing is that guys need to execute better."
