Is DE Chaisson What the Raiders Have Been Missing?
The Las Vegas Raiders have searched endlessly for a defensive end to play well consistently enough to play on the opposite end of star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders used free agency and the NFL Draft to bring in various defensive ends but none have lasted for one reason or another.
The Raiders thought they found that defensive end in Malcolm Koonce, but he was injured days before this season's first game. This set the Raiders back, as it was the first of many devastating injuries the unit would sustain this season.
Koonce's injury forced the Raiders to make a move. They signed former Jacksonville Jaguars first round pick K'Lavon Chaisson earlier this season and he has performed admirably since receiving another opportunity.
Chaisson played 26 games in his final two years with the Jaguars, registering 23 tackles, and two sacks. In his 12 games with the Raiders, Chiasson has registered 26 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham explained how well Chaisson has played lately.
"I mean, I've wanted to coach KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] since he was coming out of college. I remember the Zoom meeting, I believe it was during - I can't remember what it was, but somehow I met him. He wore that 18 at LSU, smart player. Anytime you got somebody in the front that has the flexibility in terms of coverage, rush set the edge, and intelligence, that's somebody that - I mean, I want that in the front because it's going to give you some flexibility.
"In terms of his growth, I mean, you have to talk to him about that. I just know that, again, what I've encountered and what I knew about from the process, smart player who wants to do right. He's done everything I’ve asked him to. Probably dropped him a little bit too much last week, but he didn't say anything. But it's a good tool to have out there for our toolbox, out there for our defense in terms of how we decide to defend the field. And I couldn't be happier with how he's progressed for us. And I'm glad he's getting some production, and I like his leadership. There's a lot of energy. With Maxx [Crosby] not out there, he's brought a lot of energy to the room and out there at practice, and he's demanding, so that's a positive."
