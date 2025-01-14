Is QB a Deal-Breaker in Raiders' HC Job?
After moving on from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco, the Las Vegas Raiders are deep in a head coach and general manager search.
Owner Mark Davis and Minority Owner Tom Brady are leading the search, looking for a duo that will finally put an end to the revolving door that has been Raiders' leadership in the last decade.
The next Silver and Black regime will come into a good situation. The Raiders have 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and over $110 million in cap space. For a team needing to begin a rebuild, the resources available are plentiful.
One hangup for a head coach who may be interested in the job, however, is the quarterback position. On the surface, the Raiders do not have a more appealing quarterback situation to take over than, for example, the Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams or Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, should this be something the next head coach turns down the Raiders job over?
They would be wise not to.
While the quarterback position doesn’t feature a flashy name, and the organization is not in the best position to land one of the top prospects in the draft, this situation is not untenable for at least one year. Aidan O’Connell is more than capable of serving as a bridge quarterback for a season before a more appealing option becomes available.
Suppose the Raiders swing a trade into the top four or five; even better. However, that could prove tough, considering the teams in the top three all need new quarterbacks. They could try to trade for a quarterback, but there are few appealing options.
Sticking with O’Connell for a season and adding another veteran option as a safety valve behind him could work for a season.
If the Raiders decide on an offensive-minded coach, O’Connell could perform well in the right system. Ben Johnson got the best play of Jared Goff’s career. Todd Monken is an excellent scheme designer and play-caller.
Despite the Raiders winning just four games last season, this roster is not far off from being competitive. A few moves here and there (the team is capable of making many) could immensely improve the potential win total for 2025.
The right coach could make the Raiders a more competitive team next season, regardless of who starts at quarterback. A coach should not turn down the job because there is no headline-grabbing QB on the roster.
