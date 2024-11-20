Is Raiders' Brock Bowers the Offensive Rookie of the Year?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a massive last 12 months as many things have happened since head coach Antonio Pierce took over. A season later, things are very different.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News noted that the Raiders' choice of Bowers proved the right decision, but it could be one of the best decisions in franchise history.
“Raiders general manager Tom Telesco received some criticism for taking Bowers initially after the team had taken another tight end, Michael Mayer, in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and because the Raiders had bigger fish to fry throughout the roster,” Moraitis said.
"However, that is a distant memory now, with Bowers in the midst of what could be a historic season. Through 10 games, Bowers has 70 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns, which is made more impressive when you consider Las Vegas has had some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL in 2024."
Moraitis noted that Bowers has been on a tear to start his rookie season, and he has done so while having arguably the worst quarterback situation in the league. Bowers is a few more productive games away from making even more history.
"Not only has Bowers been the best rookie tight end this year, he has arguably been the best tight end in the entire NFL," Moraitis said. "Bowers' receptions and yards are tops among all players at the position, and he's top 10 in receiving yards among all pass-catchers, regardless of position, and leads all rookies in that category.
"The Georgia product is also on the cusp of making history. He's 370 yards shy of the all-time rookie tight end record for most receiving yards in a season (Mike Ditka, 1,076) and is just 15 catches shy of that record also (Sam LaPorta, 86).
"To break those records, Bowers needs to average 53 receiving yards and just 2.3 receptions per contest over the next seven games, which is certainly doable, assuming he can stay healthy. Bowers' list of accomplishments goes on and on (he broke the rookie tight end record for most receptions in a game in Week 11), but even with all that, he still has an uphill climb for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award."
