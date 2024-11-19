Raiders Took Massive Leap Even in Defeat
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Miami Dolphins in their first game after the bye week. Las Vegas made significant changes before their week off.
The changes positively impacted the Raiders’ offense in multiple ways. However, some of the same issues that plagued the last two seasons continued Sunday against the Dolphins.
The Raiders lost to the Dolphins 34-19 in a much closer game than the final score. John Breech of CBS Sports gave the Raiders a C- grade for their performance on Sunday.
Las Vegas lost its sixth game in a row, but its improvement on offense was undeniable. A grade of C- is not the best, but it is better than the Raiders have earned over the last few weeks.
Breech noted that the Raiders offense played a solid game, but their inability to convert on two red zone trips was the difference in the game.
“The Raiders might have been able to stay in this game or even win it if they had been better in the red zone,” Breech said. “During the first half alone, the Raiders got inside of Miami's 10-yard line on two different drives, but they weren't able to punch it in for a touchdown either time.
“As for the defense, it simply couldn't come up with any big stops: The Dolphins went 8-for-12 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down. There are plenty of reasons why the Raiders lost, but red zone offense and third-down defense were the big ones. At 2-8, the Raiders' season is all but over.”
The Raiders have all but started to focus on their future, as this season will not yield much other than a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The next seven weeks will be long ones for the Raiders as the season comes to an end. At the very least, the Raiders hope to show continued improvement down the stretch.
Many things have worked against the Raiders this season and over the last few seasons. However, it will all be worth it soon when the Raiders have their pick of one of the top quarterbacks coming into the league.
