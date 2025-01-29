Is Raiders DE Wilson Entering Pivotal Year?
The Las Vegas Raiders are now under a new regime, as Pete Carroll takes over as head coach and John Spytek takes over as general manager.
With a new regime taking over, every player on the roster is under evaluation. Carroll and Spytek want to field the most competitive roster possible, so all options are on the table.
One player who has not lived up to expectations as a former top-10 selection is defensive end Tyree Wilson. The Raiders selected Wilson at No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he would become a dominant presence across from Maxx Crosby.
That has not been the case, as Wilson has battled injuries and inconsistent play in his two years in Las Vegas. Wilson has totaled 56 tackles, eight for loss, 18 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and eight sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson has generated 61 total pressures through two seasons.
While he showed tangible improvement in his second season with the Silver and Black, he has still not been what the Raiders hoped he would be after spending premium draft capital on him.
Wilson still has two years left on his contract, plus a potential fifth-year option pick-up, so he will not be out of Las Vegas any time soon from that perspective.
However, this year will be the most important of his career. This year could determine Wilson’s long-term future as a Raider.
We still do not know who the Raiders’ next defensive coordinator will be. That hire could be important regarding what scheme the DC wants to run and how Wilson fits into it.
For example, would Carroll consider reuniting with Gus Bradley? The two once worked together in Seattle, and Bradley has coached the Raiders before.
Bradley primarily runs a 4-3 front, which would be different from Patrick Graham’s 3-4. Wilson could be much more effective as a 4-3 defensive end rather than a 3-4 outside linebacker.
The next Raiders regime has much to evaluate regarding this roster. Wilson is an intriguing player with excellent physical tools, but the team has not yet come together in the league.
Year three is often considered a ‘make-or-break’ season for players who have not lived up to expectations, so this year could be a definitive season for Wilson.
