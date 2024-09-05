Is the NFL Embracing of Swift Mocking Teams Like the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders, like many other NFL teams, were featured very sparingly in a recent NFL promo video.
Music superstar Taylor Swift, dating Kansas Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, was featured five times.
"A new NFL hype video proclaiming that 'football is back this week” has football fans keeping score," wrote Lisa Gutierrez of The Kansas City Star. "The video shows MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens once. Superstar singer Taylor Swift appears five times in the 28-second video. Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is shown at a game with Donna Kelce, chugging a drink at the Super Bowl and kissing Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship Game."
Nowhere in the video was the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, one of the premier defensive players in the league. Nor was All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Or head coach Antonio Pierce, who has been disrespected all offseason. The Raiders and Pierce are used to the disrespect, though.
As our Hondo Carpenter Sr. wrote in February about the disrespect of Pierce, it rolls like water off a duck's back. Things like Jim Harbaugh getting better odds to win
"Pierce is fine with it ... but it doesn't change the reality that it exists," Carpenter wrote.
Swift has no doubt helped the NFL expand its viewership and brought plenty of economic growth to the league. But to put her in the video more than the players who put their bodies on the line for the league could understandably raise some eyebrows.
The Raiders have built a defense to beat the Chiefs and replicate what occurred on Christmas Day last season -- a commanding 20-14 win that might have been what secured Pierce a full-time head coaching job.
It supposedly ruined Kelce and Swift's Christmas.
"We got our a-- beat by the f-----g Raiders on Christmas," Kelce said this summer. "F-----g ruined Christmas, motherf-----s. [Antonio Pierce], he had those dudes were ready to brawl out there on the field. One hundred percent man. And I love that s--t. I was like, man if we play with that kind of edge, or that kind of toughness, that kind of like don't f--k with us mentality, we won't be stopped."
