REPORT: Chiefs Travis Kelce Admits Raiders "Ruined" Important Moment with Taylor Swift
The Las Vegas Raiders' commanding victory over the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 20-14, was a triumph for then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce and the Silver and Black. It forecasted the style of play that Pierce would build a team around in the months after with the hiring of general manager Tom Telesco.
That day also proved to be a rough one for arguably the world's most prominent couple: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his mega-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Kelce discussed the defeat on a recent episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. He said that the couple's first Christmas was "ruined."
"We got our a-- beat by the f-----g Raiders on Christmas. F-----g ruined Christmas, motherf-----s," Kelce told podcast hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. "[Antonio Pierce], he had those dudes were ready to brawl out there on the field. One hundred percent man. And I love that s--t. I was like, man if we play with that kind of edge, or that kind of toughness, that kind of like don't f--k with us mentality, we won't be stopped. And it just kind of ended up like that. But that Raiders game was definitely a turning point."
The defeat served as a wake-up call for the Chiefs, as they would cap off the regular season with two wins. The Chiefs marched all the way back to the Super Bowl, beating the seemingly unstoppable Baltimore Ravens in the process. The Chiefs are now looking to three-peat in 2024.
The good news for Kelce and the Chiefs is that Christmas Day is behind them and they won't have to face the Raiders on the holiday in 2024. Instead, they will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kelce and Swift have a 50-50 chance of another ruined Christmas.
More bad news arrives for the Chiefs by way of the Silver and Black: the team that was "ready to brawl" will continue to do so under Pierce. The team is better, too. Signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and drafting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and cornerback Decamerion Richardson will only bolster what was becoming one of the most physical, and best, defenses in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.