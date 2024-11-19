Is There a QB Who Stands Out in the Draft for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are near the bottom of the league record-wise after falling to 2-8 and suffering a sixth straight loss.
Since Derek Carr left, many members of Raider Nation have been calling for the team to issue a full-fledged rebuild. Now, the team must find its next franchise quarterback.
Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew II – or even Desmond Ridder, for that matter – are not the answer, so the Raiders must look elsewhere. Their franchise quarterback could be waiting in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The process of finding a franchise quarterback is not easy whatsoever. Many teams will scout players on and off the field for months, all for them just to fail to live up to expectations in the league.
The Raiders have experienced that firsthand. In 2007, JaMarcus Russell went No. 1 overall to the Silver and Black, becoming one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco do not want to put the fanbase through that again.
So, Pierce and Telesco must find the right fit at quarterback. If they land a top pick in the draft, they will likely take one of the top signal callers in the class.
But who will that be? Will a quarterback separate himself as the right player for what the Raiders want to do?
The most likely answer to that question is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. With rumors Sanders wants to be a Raider and the obvious need for a spark of stardom for this Silver and Black option, Sanders and the Raiders seem like a perfect fit.
However, what if a quarterback-needy team in front of the Raiders selects Sanders? Will they be comfortable taking the next best QB on the board?
That would likely be Miami’s Cam Ward. However, Ward is less refined than Sanders and is prone to a more erratic play style. However, if the Raiders are willing to be patient, Ward could develop for a year either behind a journeyman (likely Minshew) or spend his rookie year on the field, working through his mistakes.
As of now, Sanders seems like the quarterback who is separating himself as the top quarterback in the class. He is a perfect fit for the Silver and Black and would usher in an exciting new era of Raiders football.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.