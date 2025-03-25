Raiders WR Target Unleashes Wicked 40 Time
The Las Vegas Raiders will target the wide receiver position heavily in the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to pair generational tight end talent Brock Bowers with another weapon or two alongside Jakobi Meyers.
That thinking will boost a passing game that took a big step up with the trade for Geno Smith as well as make the quarterback's life easier.
A name the Raiders have been tied to after the first round is that of Texas Longhorns standout Isaiah Bond, as Max Dorsey of College Football Network recently made such a projection. At Bond's Texas Pro Day on Tuesday, the wide receiver registered a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash, per the Athletic's Dane Brugler.
At the NFL Combine, Bond was slower -- only a 4.39.
Bond likely won't fall too far and there is still a good chance he gets picked up late in the first round. The Raiders wouldn't use their sixth-overall pick on the Texas product, but if they were to trade out of the top 10 into the late first round it could be feasible. That said, there is a handful of talented wide receivers with better floors ahead of Bond.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Bond to Jaylen Waddle, former Alabama standout who has had a successful stint with the Miami Dolphins so far.
"Fluid, fast and untapped," Zierlein wrote. "Bond played decoy for the betterment of Texas’ offense but clearly has the talent to take on a more focused, productive role. He’s a capable route-runner, has good hands and can play wide or from the slot. An offense should feed him a heavier diet of shallow crossers, deep digs and quick-game throws, allowing him to make magic with the ball in his hands and add to their chunk play total. He’s tough but can struggle on combat catches and against contact-oriented coverage. Bond is an explosive athlete with above-average skill. He simply needs more targets to reach his potential. He’s well-suited to the NFL game and could become a very good pro within his first three seasons."
On the Pro Football Focus big board, Bond is the No. 109 overall prospect.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.