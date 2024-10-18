It's Too Early to Give Up on Raiders' Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders are not off to the start anyone was hoping for, especially not Coach Antonio Pierce.
Pierce took over as the full-time head coach last November after Josh McDaniels's firing, and the team responded in a major way. The team went 5-4 to finish the season, playing inspired football on both sides of the ball.
The Raiders flew around on defense. They took shots down the field on offense. They let opposing players know when they were kicking their butts. They smoked ‘em, 'cause they had ‘em.
This year, the Raiders do not seem to have ‘em.
Pierce’s squad already has four losses, looking lost on offense and tired on defense. A lack of run game and consistency at quarterback means the defense is back on the field quickly, giving up points.
Many Raiders fans are calling Pierce's hire a mistake and hoping the team moves on as quickly as possible. But is hitting the reset button on the head coach the best -- or even quickest -- fix?
Not quite.
The Raiders should not even consider firing Pierce now or at the end of the season. Pierce helped bring the team back to where they want to be, and they should allow him the opportunity to find a way to get the team back on track this year.
There are still 11 games left to figure out the quarterback position, the run game, and any other inefficiencies.
Pierce helped establish a strong culture in Las Vegas that players bought into and wanted to be a part of. How can a football team be built if you fire coaches every few years? That does not signal an organization winning players want to be a part of.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby, the heart and soul of this football team, was one of the most vocal Pierce supporters for the short period between the season’s end and his hiring. His voice carries weight in the organization, and it would certainly displease him if the team quickly moved on from Pierce, the man he advocated for so strongly.
The Raiders are not where they want to be right now, but things can improve if they let Pierce handle it.
