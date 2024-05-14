Jackson Powers-Johnson Selected as PFF's Favorite 2024 Raiders Draft Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft was well-documented as the blueprint for what Coach Antonio Pierce wants in his team.
Pierce's vision is for the Silver and Black to be full of talented, football-focused players. The Raiders' draft had numerous picks that stood out as fitting that vision.
The first-round selection of generational Georgia tight end Brock Bowers made it clear that the Raiders were going to take the best players available -- and that they wouldn't miss out on top-tier talent when the value was right.
Fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson, a cornerback from Mississippi State, is lengthy, physical and fast -- 4.3 40-yard dash fast. Richardson could be an early-impact player for the Raiders.
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was taken in the fifth round. The Raiders were impressed by Eichenberg's intangibles, which included leadership, passion and raw football toughness.
Pro Football Focus believes the Raiders' best draftee was interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, pick No. 44 from Oregon. Johnson was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the draft.
"The Raiders were a big mystery heading into the 2024 NFL Draft," wrote Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. "Would they get aggressive to grab a top quarterback? And if they didn’t, what would they prioritize instead? They ended up drafting Brock Bowers in the first round, which was good value outside the top 10. But the real steal came by landing Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson is a first-round talent with positional versatility. There’s a good chance he can start right away at guard."
Former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Mike Martz touted Powers-Johnson as the "next great NFL center."
"[Powers-Johnson] to me is a prototypical center," Martz said. " ... He's very athletic, understands angles, has a great feel for the position and this guy has got serious strength in his core and his hips. He can be a guard in the league without any question in my mind. I think he can be an elite center in the National Football League."
In three seasons with Oregon, Powers-Johnson did not allow a single sack. He was the first player in Pac-12 history to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center.
