Jalen Milroe Posts Freaky 40-Yard Dash at Pro Day
The Las Vegas Raiders allowed themselves some room in the NFL Draft when they traded for quarterback Geno Smith.
That being said, they are still looking for their signal caller of the long-term future, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe has been near the top of the list for a while now. He is a raw prospect, but arguably the most gifted with an elite arm and athleticism that is comparable to some of the best mobile quarterbacks in the NFL today.
Milroe's Pro Day at Alabama has turned more heads. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on X/Twitter, Milroe was clocked at 4.45 for his 40-yard dash by four teams in attendance, while another had timed him at 4.44, all on his second run. His first run was reportedly timed at 4.48 and 4.51.
The scouting report on Milroe by CBS Sports' Dan Schneier:
"The expectation in some NFL circles is that Milroe will be best served sitting and learning for at least one but possibly more seasons at the NFL level. Some have suggested he follow a path similar to Jalen Hurts. However, as NFL offenses continue to evolve, there may be a coordinator or coach who installs a system to fit Milroe's skill set.
"What makes Milroe such an interesting prospect is that he has arm talent and is the most electric runner with the football at the quarterback position that I've watched on college All-22 film since Lamar Jackson. While Milroe isn't as elusive as Jackson, there are plenty of examples of him making defenders miss in a phone booth. When it comes to acceleration and raw speed in the open field, Milroe edges Jackson. He's that explosive.
"From an arm talent standpoint, Milroe can make all the throws and thrives in the vertical plane on throws that travel 40-plus yards in the air. In 2024 while working with DeBoer, Milroe had a 95.8 PFF passing grade on passes that traveled 40-plus in the air -- the best mark in the entire draft class. It's the lay-up throws that give Milroe the most trouble -- short throws around the line of scrimmage, quick game concepts and timing-based route combinations (specifically in-breakers)."
Milroe could be a solid second- or third-round selection, but the chances he falls that far are highly unlikely given the amount of teams that need a quarterback and his immense upside.
Still, Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly could potentially work wonders with him if he sat a season or two behind Smith. Milroe showed high character at the NFL Combine, which might land him on minority owner Tom Brady's radar.
Do the Raiders make a move for the Crimson Tide standout?
