Latest SI Mock Draft, Milroe to Raiders in 3rd Round
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is set for 2025. The Raiders went out and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith earlier this month.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek got their quarterback for now but they will still be looking for their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Given that Smith is on the back nine of his NFL career, the team wants to bring in a young rookie quarterback that can learn from Smith and learn how to play in new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense.
It is also important to remember that minority owner Tom Brady will likely be the one making the final decision on who the Raiders draft at the quarterback position. Brady has made it clear that he does not like it when teams throw rookie quarterbacks straight into the fire and do not let them sit down and learn.
The Raiders have set themselves up to do just that by trading for Smith. Now the Raiders will sit down and decide who is the right guy for the future under center.
Our Hondo Carpenter in his latest mock draft had the Raiders selecting a quarterback in the third round in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Pick 68, round three, the Raiders get a quarterback," said Carpenter. "But I have been projecting Will Howard, but a lot of people think this is where this guy should go, Jalen Milroe from Alabama."
"You get to Jalen Milroe he needs a little bit of time here. He has a little bit of Geno in him, so it is good for him to learn from Geno, but he also has things that Geno does not. Now let us not pretend like he is a polished product; he is not a polished product. But here is the deal: do you bite for a quarterback in the first round and reach or do you wait and take a guy in the third round were it is not a reach who can develop into something and he does not carry the pressure of being a first round rounder and he is cheaper."
"We are talking about Jalen Milroe or going and overpaying for someone in the first round. Jalen Milroe would he a steal. Smart kid, he wowed people in his interviews."
