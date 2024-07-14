John Jenkins' Underrated Importance to One of the Best Defensive Lines in the League
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to produce one of the top defenses in the National Football League this season. The improving defense entered last season aiming to prove they had improved from the previous season. They finished last season ranked as a top-ten-scoring defense in the league. After firing Josh McDaniels, the Raiders began to stop what was quickly becoming a wasted season. Once Antonio Pierce was promoted to the interim coaching position, the Raiders defense began to ascend. Coach Pierce and Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham guided the defense to heights not seen in years.
As the season draws near, lofty expectations continue to be placed on a once heavily doubted unit. The Raiders have two of the best defensive linemen in the league, veterans Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby. If both players continue to play the way they have until this point in their respective careers, the Raiders’ defensive line will be more than successful this season. Wilkins and Crosby, in addition to the expected continued emergence of defensive end Malcolm Koonce, will undoubtedly make for a formidable defensive line this upcoming season.
However, an additional member of the Raiders’ defense has received far less recognition for their role in the defense’s expected success this upcoming season, defensive tackle John Jenkins. The veteran defensive tackle is entering his 12th season in the National Football League but is coming off, hands down, the best season of his decade-long career. In his first season with the Raiders, Jenkins finished with a career-high 61 tackles. That is the most tackles he has had in a season since he finished with 49 tackles in his third season in the NFL.
Last season, Jenkins finished with the second-most tackles of all Raiders defensive linemen, finishing only behind Crosby. Jenkins enters this upcoming season slated to be a free agent when the season is over. He enters a contract de facto contract season as he is only on a one-year deal.
Still, he enters his contract season playing with arguably the best defensive line in the league and undoubtedly the best defensive line of his career. As he and the Raiders defense prepare for the season, Jenkins will surely be a significant part of the defense’s success. While underrated, the Raiders' defense will need Jenkins to produce at a high level like he did last season if they hope to live up to expectations.
