Pete Carroll's Year 1 Game Plan for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear what they are trying to accomplish in year one under new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek. Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady have brought in both guys to help turn things around in Las Vegas.
Carroll and Spytek have been clear on what the plan is for the Raiders as soon as they took over. They will not be waiting around to see results come in. They want to win, and they want to do it now. They are not waiting around or a couple years down the road to get things going.
Carroll wants players that are all in, in what Carroll along with his team is trying to bring to the franchise. And if you do not want to do things the right way, players will not find themselves on the roster.
This past week for the Silver and Black has been all about making moves to fill in the big holes that players from last year's team left by deciding to go elsewhere in free agency. The Raiders played it smart and got players without breaking the bank or putting their future teams in jeopardy.
The new regime has a clear mindset on what they want to do, and they are executing it very well.
"Yeah, we have seen it, the first few weeks of free agency that Pete Carroll is bringing in guys who can be physical, who can be tough, and a lot of times you hear a new regime talk about, hey a plan, a three-year plan or patience," said National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe.
"This time wants to win now and you can tell by their signings. They go out and get Geno Smith, who some of the executives I talked to thought was the best veteran quarterback option available. You get him a guy you are familiar with. He can establish the culture for your offense. They had a lot of success together in Seattle. You got a run game that was last in the NFL last year. You bring in a veteran in Raheem Mostert, who in 2023 made a Pro Bowl."
"But then you look at most of their moves on the defensive side of the ball and it really screams what they are trying to build."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.