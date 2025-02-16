Why Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Has a Future in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been the team's downfall for most of the past two seasons. After signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a massive contract fresh off an injury did not work out well, the Raiders turned to then-rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell to lead the team. O'Connell started the 2023-24 season as the team's third string quarterback but ended that season as the team's starter, leading them to a 5-4 record over the second half of that season.
However, that was not enough, as O'Connell left much to be desired, even with a winning record. This, even though O'Connell had played better than the two veterans who started that season ahead of him on the depth chart. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew last season to compete with O'Connell and eventually concluded that Minshew was better than O'Connell.
On the surface, it seemed the Raiders may have let the financial aspect of the situation dictate their decision. Minshew's contract was significantly more costly than O'Connell's rookie contract, which some of the Raiders' coaching staff and front office may have felt was reason enough to make the decision.
Still, the proof was in the pudding, and it quickly became apparent that O'Connell was a better fit for the team. Nick Shook of NFL.com recently ranked the most notable quarterbacks in the NFL after the season's completion, ranking O'Connell the 29th-best quarterback in the league.
"By the end of the season, it was very clear O'Connell was the best quarterback on the Raiders' roster," Shook said. "Injuries-- and a preseason competition for the job that didn't produce noticeable separation but led coach Antonio Pierce to choose Gardner Minshew II-- got in the way of O'Connell commanding the job, but by the time he'd officially taken over as QB1 late in the season, O'Connell was ready to seize the opportunity.
"He's not threatening most starters, but he's done enough to carve out what is likely to be a long run as a plus backup. He's already exceeded expectations despite the Raiders' fluid dysfunction over the last two years. Now, with Las Vegas expected to find yet another replacement candidate for him, I expect him to find a new home before long."
