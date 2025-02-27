BREAKING: Significant News For Former Raiders Jon Gruden
Former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden will be reinstated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor after his removal in 2021, per ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
"The Buccaneers are reinstating Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor after having removed him in 2021," wrote Schefter on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Last summer, at Monte Kiffin’s celebration of life, members of the Glazer family— owners of the team— attended and were touched by a story told by Monte’s son, Lane Kiffin. It revolved around Monte’s strong belief in giving people second chances. From there, things warmed up between the two sides and led to Gruden attending a game last season and sitting in the Glazer’s suite. Now he will be back in the Bucs’ Ring of Honor."
Gruden led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance and victory in 2003. Gruden sports a 117-112 all-time record through two stints with the Raiders and, of course, his tenure in Tampa Bay. His teams made the playoffs five times, and his playoff record stands at 5-5.
He resigned in 2021 after controversial emails were leaked, though the circumstances are murky and owner Mark Davis has been vocal in his disdain for the situation.
"Bringing in Tom Brady was bringing in somebody on the football side that I had been lacking having here in the organization,” Davis said at new head coach Pete Carroll's introductory press conference in January. "Back in I guess it was ’18 with Jon Gruden, he was somebody that I brought in and really expected to be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization. He had a 10-year contract and all that, and his head was chopped off. And we were put in a really bad position as an organization."
There is an ongoing lawsuit between Gruden and the NFL over the leaked emails, and our Hondo Carpenter has previously reported that Gruden sits in a good position with the support of Davis.
"If true, Goodell and the NFL should be extra worried because they are fighting two well-funded and aggrieved opponents -- one of whom is in the shadows and not technically a part of the lawsuit," Carpenter wrote. "Now that Gruden’s case has survived dismissal, Gruden’s legal team can begin the discovery process to determine if in fact Goodell and the NFL conspired against him and the Raiders. Gruden’s lawyers can demand emails, memos, phone logs, text messages, and even metadata to support their claim. Gruden’s team can demand that Goodell sit for a deposition and give testimony under oath. Short of a few procedural maneuvers to delay the process, there’s not much the NFL can do to stop this from happening.
"This part is important: NO company -- let alone the NFL -- wants hostile parties rummaging through their desk drawers. The only way a defendant can stop the discovery process is to offer the plaintiff an irresistible sum of money. Unfortunately for the NFL, that might be a number that doesn’t exist because Gruden -- and Mark Davis -- are out for blood, not cash."
The question remains: is Gruden's Tampa Bay return a sign of bigger things ahead?
