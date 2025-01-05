Jones Has Proven to be Raiders' Top CB of the Future
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning their attention to the 2025 offseason, as their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers has almost no implications on their 2024 campaign.
This is the third consecutive season the Silver and Black will not be in the postseason, and fans are growing impatient as they want to see their beloved franchise win football games again.
However, this season’s effort was not without positive moments. A few players’ individual performances have shown Raider Nation they have building blocks for the future.
One of those players is cornerback Jack Jones. As the Raiders look to rebuild, finding franchise cornerstones is key. Jones has proven he can be the team’s top cornerback for years to come.
Before this afternoon’s game, Jones has recorded 64 total tackles, three for loss, 15 passes defended, and three interceptions. He has never been afraid to take on the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver.
Jones has the talent, characteristics, and leadership skills to be the top voice in the Raiders’ cornerback room.
Although Jones is only 27 years old, he quickly became a leader in the locker room when he joined the team midway through the 2023 season. His addition sparked a major defensive turnaround that year.
Despite being young, many of the Raiders’ defensive backs are also on the youthful side. Someone had to step up and be a leader, and Jones did that with his play and his voice.
While the team has struggled overall on the defensive side of the ball, little of the blame can be placed on Jones. He has done a solid job defending the run and covering receivers downfield.
Jones hits free agency in 2026, so the Raiders still have another year of team control. Would they consider signing him to a long-term contract, keeping him in Las Vegas for the next few years?
As the Raiders look to rebuild and establish an identity on both sides of the ball, Jones is an obvious candidate to be a building block. His play and leadership abilities through a tough season have proven that.
It is up to Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco to decide whether or not they want to lock him up long-term.
