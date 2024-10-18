Key Players The Raiders Defense Need To Contain on Sunday
The 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to face the 1-4 Los Angeles Rams in a must-win game for both teams early on in the season. The season still has over two months left, but given the start for both teams, this game could be the difference in giving them hope for a playoff spot down the stretch.
The Raiders' defense had so much praise coming into the season and has been disappointing overall, not as disappointing as the offense but not as dominant as they were expected to be coming into the season. Allowing 22 points or more in every game besides one this season. The Raiders' defense has an opportunity to change momentum and flip the script if they can dominate the Rams' offense.
In order to do that they will have to control a handful of Rams playmakers. Matthew Stafford leads the offense but has not been as productive as he has been historically. In five games, Stafford has only thrown three total touchdowns. That is only one more touchdown than backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell has thrown for the Raiders in his significantly less playing time.
However, Stafford has proven he can light up a defensive backs unit and expose them with his strong arm, so an active pass rush and great coverage are crucial to continue limiting his production.
Kyren Williams has been able to find the end zone often so far for the Rams. He has six rushing touchdowns on 360 rushing yards and is a main piece in this offense. He has 95 carries already this season, which is 82 more attempts than the next closest back in backup Blake Corum. The Raiders' defensive box presence will need to contain and gang tackle Williams any chance he gets the ball, as he is that big of a threat.
Through the air, four guys have 17 receptions or more for the Rams offense. Tutu Atwell has the most yards with 281, Colby Parkinson has been critical at tight end blocking and catching passes as he has the most receptions on the team with 19 and Jordan Whittington continues to be productive through all areas of the pass game.
As Cooper Kupp’s status continues to be uncertain for Sunday’s game, either way, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense has to prepare to play the Rams and leave Sofi Stadium with a victory for Raider Nation.
