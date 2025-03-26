Raiders Primed to Improve Their Group of Running Backs
Over the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders' ground game has been nearly as big of an issue as their quarterback position. The Raiders have tried multiple running backs, offensive coordinators, offensive schemes, and groups of offensive linemen with little luck.
Two seasons ago, the Raiders were one of the three-worst rushing teams in the National Football League. This past season, they finished last in the league in average rushing yards per game. Las Vegas' inability to move the ball on the ground has significantly hindered the team.
Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network recently released his three-round mock draft for every team in the National Football League. Jones believes the Raiders will adequately use the NFL Draft to address their running back position. Las Vegas' ground game could use a jolt.
"The Las Vegas Raiders need an exciting running back to reinvigorate the offense. Ashton Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and his elite vision, contact balance, and twitchy movement allow him to explode through running lanes and exploit space," Jones said.
Las Vegas did a solid job addressing their quarterback position by trading for Geno Smith. They added veteran running back Raheem Mostert early in free agency, which should help their ground game next season. However, Jeanty gives the Raiders a long-term solution at running back.
Believe it or not, many of the Raiders' issues over the past two seasons have stemmed from their inability to run the ball. While their quarterback play has been terrible the past two seasons and the offensive line has been far from the best, they need additional help at running back.
While not groundbreaking, the Raiders' early offseason moves give the Raiders the ability to approach the draft however they see fit. They have strategically added to nearly every position of need, allowing them to draft the best player available on draft night.
This is a pivotal offseason for the Raiders, as numerous changes are underway in Las Vegas. The Raiders' front office has many decisions to make that will directly impact the organization's short-term and long-term future. They must make wise choices.
