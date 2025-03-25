The Raiders Can Approach the Draft in Multiple Ways
The Las Vegas Raiders have made several coaching staff and roster changes this offseason as they look to move on from a disappointing past two seasons. Las Vegas has had a long list of issues, and free agency has been added. Still, the Raiders have continued to respond.
Although the Raiders lost nearly half of their defensive starters early in free agency, they replaced them at a reasonable price. How the Raiders' free agency signings pan out remains to be seen, but they have rightfully approached a weak free agency period with caution while filling roster needs.
Matt Holder of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed the Raiders' potential draft plans with the No. 6 overall pick. Holder believes the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith added flexibility to their draft plans. Holder notes that the Raiders' addition of Smith means they do not have to draft a quarterback.
"Trading for Smith buys John Spytek and Pete Carroll some time to figure out the long-term plan at quarterback, meaning they don’t have to take one early or at all during the draft. With needs, I think the Raiders have so many right now that there could be some overlap in those strategies," Holder said.
"For example, the team could use a cornerback, wide receiver, running back, and future left tackle, which Will Johnson, Tetairoa McMillan, Ashton Jeanty, and Will Campbell can fill. Of the top prospects in this year’s class, Mason Graham is the only one who doesn’t fill a need but should still be on the table."
Aside from trading for Smith, Las Vegas has had a quiet offseason but has still addressed many of its most significant needs. The Raiders still have depth needs at most of its roster positions, primarily at cornerback, linebacker, and especially the offensive line, as they are thin at each.
The Raiders still have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and the potential to select a promising player who can help them turn things around. Las Vegas appears determined to have a productive offseason while not making rash, irresponsible decisions that could hurt them later.
