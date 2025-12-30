Few Raiders Have More on the Line Than Michael Mayer

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-14, on a 10-game losing streak, and have lost 14 of their last 15 games. Last week, Las Vegas' front office sat out three of its best players, who were already sidelined with injuries.

The Raiders' Reality

The Raiders ' poor season has led to several players receiving more playing time and on-field action than they usually would. The Raiders are using the final week of the season to see what they have in a few of their lesser-utilized players, such as tight end Michael Mayer.

CBS Sports believes Mayer could be in for a productive outing in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday against the New York Giants, Mayer caught nine passes for 89 yards and reminded everyone of his potential in the right system, with the right quarterback and playcaller.

"The Raiders didn't get much going through the air, but Mayer was responsible for the majority of the limited production. He led the team in every receiving statistic and logged five receptions of at least 11 yards. This was easily Mayer's most productive game of the season -- which came in the absence of Brock Bowers (knee) -- and he should be a favorite target of Kenny Pickett in Week 18 against the Chiefs," CBS Sports said.

Following the Raiders' loss on Sunday, Head Coach Pete Carroll explained why Mayer had his best game in a long while but has been unable to find success with Brock Bowers on the field. Las Vegas spent most of the offseason looking for ways to feature both tight ends.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Because of Brock Bowers. He filled in admirably for one of the best players in our league in Brock [Bowers], and he did a great job today. But you can't throw 20 balls to the tight ends in the course of the game, because it's going to get split up and it's going to go all over the place,” Carroll said.

“Mike [Michael Mayer] had the chance to be featured today, and he totally came through. He was physical, he was creative, made all the catches. I just thought that was a beautiful game for Mike."

Carroll noted that he does not believe the Raiders' injuries and missing players have negatively impacted his team down the stretch. He also praised Mayer's production against the Giants.

"No, I don't think that is the issue. I think the issue is those guys weren't playing, and then we go down a level. Mike Mayer had a great game for us today. I mean, just a great game in filling in for Brock [Bowers]," Carroll said.

