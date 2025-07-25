One Primary Focus for the Raiders During Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was completely overhauled this offseason, as the Raiders' front office aimed to quickly assemble a more competitive roster. Raiders General Manager John Spytek had a solid first offseason with the team, adequately addressing many of the Raiders' most pressing needs.
Assuming all goes well implementing Chip Kelly's offense, Las Vegas now has an offense that should give them a legitimate chance to win on a weekly basis. Trading for quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason may be a move that is currently underrated.
Quarterback is the most critical position on the field and the Raiders upgraded theirs in a significant way. Las Vegas went from one of the worst groups of quarterbacks in the league to a competent starter in Smith.
Much of the Raiders' turnaround will fall on the shoulders of Smith, as the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Following the first day of training camp with his new team, Smith explained his primary focus for training camp.
"Man, I think it all starts with fundamentals. For me, just being fundamentally sound, making sure that everything that Coach [Greg] Olson is coaching us to do, we're getting it done. And then for me, always completion, completion, completions. It's all about production," Smith said.
"I'm always finding ways to get better, whether that's on the field or off the field. It could be leadership as well. I think Alex Guerrero has done a great job with me, with just the leadership aspect, and helping me continue to develop as a leader. So every part of my game has to improve. I can't pinpoint one thing because I think it's kind of taking away from everything else. We work hard on this practice field and come out here to get better and that's what I try to do."
The change to Smith at quarterback gives the Raiders a quarterback who will make them more competitive in the AFC West and potentially throughout the league. Las Vegas has reason to be optimistic about its immediate future, despite many questions remaining.
Las Vegas should field an improved team this upcoming season, and if they do not, it will not be because they did not try to do enough this offseason.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take