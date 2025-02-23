Raiders Potential QB Draft Pick, Cam Ward Makes Odd Mistake
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has put his trust in his football people, and now they look to deliver the right quarterback for their organization.
One quarterback the Raiders are looking at is Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Ward is the number one quarterback in the 2025 Draft, and we will likely be taken in the top five. Ward has a strong arm and his ability to make plays with his feet gives him the No. 1 spot.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed a mistake that top college quarterback Cam Ward made on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Cam Ward what are you doing man, the idea of I am going to keep a list and check it twice and I am going to stick it to those teams, that is a great idea to keep in your head," said Schopp.
"Saying that publicly does you no good at all, zero good. All it does is open up the downside. If you want to be a quarterback successful in the NFL you got to manage the downside. I do not know why Cam Ward said he is going to remember the teams that do not draft him."
"He has to be introduced to some history with a guy named Josh Rosen. I am not picking on Rosen, he came out of school too early on number one and he was not very good. Number two he ran his mouth."
"It is very unlikely that we are going to live long enough to see that ever be a good idea ... This is where you need a good agent, you need good coaches, and you need to be a coachable player. There is no upside to saying something like this."
