Raiders Potential QB Target Ward Drawing Comparison to CJ Stroud
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black. Raiders owner Mark Davis has put his trust in his football people, and now they look to deliver the right quarterback for their organization.
One quarterback the Raiders are looking at is Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Ward is the number one quarterback in the 2025 Draft, and we will likely be taken in the top five. Ward has a strong arm and his ability to make plays with his feet gives him the No. 1 spot.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what scouts are saying about Ward ahead of the draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am told that Cam Ward, they kind of have a comparison with him to CJ Stroud," said Carpenter. "So that is a very high ranking. It is why he is the number one quarterback in this class, and I can tell you that of every person I have spoken to all of them say that Cam is number one. There is no differentiation there. Everyone has Cam at one."
"Here are a couple of things they like about him: that he throws the ball effortlessly ... One scout said to me It seems like whether he is under pressure or not, getting rid of the football is second nature to him. That is a big deal for a quarterback. They love the way that he moves with the football in his hands. He is a playmaker, but they like the way he improvises that he thinks quick."
"Another thing they like about him is that he is smart. He has a very high IQ for the game of football. One guy says he totally gets his playbook backward and forwards. Another person told me that the coaches at Miami told them they never coached a quarterback who knew every single page of the playbook."
"A guy that had some interaction with Cam told one executive that I spoke to that he has not seen a quarterback that understood the playbook like Cam since Peyton Manning."
"One negative was that he has too many turnovers or plays where if he was against better competition, there would have been turnovers. One guy told me we saw nine balls that would have been intercepted at the NFL level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.