Cowboys Possibly Trading Up With Raiders?
Entering the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, there was no question that the franchise was going to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That has all changed now. Before free agency officially began the Silver and Black pulled off a massive trade that landed them veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That move by the Raiders was made because they are going into next season with a win now, mentally.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has also said in the past that he does not like what NFL teams are doing now with rookie quarterbacks. Brady does not think throwing quarterbacks straight to game action coming out of college does them any good. Brady wants a rookie to sit back and learn the game.
Now that the Raiders got their quarterback for the 2025 season, their first round pick has become flexible. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in next month's draft and trading down or out of the top of the draft is not out of the question.
There is one team that can make a draft trade with the Raiders and that is the Dallas Cowboys.
"As soon as Cooper Rush [Cowboys backup quarterback] went to the Baltimore Ravens and moved on it becomes really interesting to me," said NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport. "Because you obviously have Dak Prescott as the starter. He has a huge deal that he is under contract for several years. But this, to me says that the Cowboys are going quarterback in the draft. And I wonder how high they are going to go."
"I would be surprised at this point if they take a quarterback in the first round. I think everyone would. But would if it is someone like Quinn Ewers in the second round. A quarterback that is really talented whom they know well. Because if you wait till the fifth, sixth round, you do not know what kind of backup quarterback you are getting. And by then they will probably be all gone."
"This, at least to me, means the Cowboys are considering taking one if not Thursday, maybe on Friday, then you are talking about some household names, then you are talking about some really talented quarterbacks and that to me is where it gets fascinating for the Cowboys."
If the Raiders are considering trading down, it can be with the Cowboys, and they can get more draft capital for their franchise and still draft the quarterback they want.
