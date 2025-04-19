How the Raiders Should Approach the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon face one of the more pivotal drafts in franchise history. After a successful draft haul last season and making numerous changes this offseason, the Raiders cannot afford to miss with the No. 6 pick or any of their remaining picks in the NFL Draft.
Las Vegas has various needs and there are multiple positions they could rightfully draft with the No. 6 pick in the draft.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY believes the Raiders must address their offensive line more than their ground game.
"Figure out how to boost their backfield without compromising the entire operation. Las Vegas has been widely linked to Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick, and it would be understandable if Carroll and Spytek wanted to make a drastic move to electrify the ground game. But there's only so much even the most talented ball carriers can do without the right help around them, and the Raiders might not be able to spare Jeanty from loaded boxes in the early going,"
Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"With Spytek having seen the benefits of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting things right up front by using early picks on Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Graham Barton, he could be interested in focusing on Missouri's Armand Membou and looking to take a running back later – perhaps even reuniting offensive coordinator Chip Kelly with either of his former Ohio State pupils in Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson. But cornerback probably can't be ignored through the first three rounds, either."
Las Vegas may be even more inclined to draft an offensive lineman with the No. 6 overall pick with standout tackle Kolton Miller searching for a new contract. Depending on the money he is asking for, the Raiders may be better off trading the soon-to-be free agent and drafting his replacement.
Las Vegas' front office refused to overpay for other veteran players who were arguably just as critical as Miller. They should stay consistent and not overpay for Miller, either.
However, value is relative, and the Raiders may be okay with slightly overpaying for Miller because of money saved elsewhere. If not, it would make a lot of sense for them to use the No. 6 pick on a standout offensive lineman.
