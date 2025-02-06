Raiders Keeping the Same Mindset After Offseason Changes
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The hiring of Spytek is flying under the radar around the whole league. Spytek will be in his first year as a general manager, but he has shown that he is ready to take the next step of picking the right players for the Raiders and getting them the best roster possible to compete in a tough AFC West.
Spytek also comes into the franchise having a great relationship with minority owner Tom Brady. Brady and Spytek were teammates in college at the University of Michigan.
Spytek will be looking to add to a talented young roster. A quarterback is the biggest need for the Silver and Black, but Spytek is looking at all the areas that the team needs to improve in.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed the Raiders mindset after all the changes in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think John Spytek because of his relationship with Brady, it does not concern me as much being a first-time guy but you are now seeing an assembling of a group of winners," said Carpenter. "With proven track records. You now have guys walking into rooms who have been there done that."
"When he [Chip Kelly] sits in a room and starts drawing things up. When he is able to bounce things off of Patrick Graham and Patrick Graham is able to bounce things off of them."
"But I think you are going to see the offense because I know how Chip Kelly runs practice. He is going to attack practice like the way he will attack a game. So that defense is going to get a workout. That defense is going to see some different wrinkles. And I think it is going to make PG's defense even better. 100 percent better. I think that is a super good thing."
